Delta Air Lines took delivery of its first A330-900, one of 35 A330neos the Atlanta, Georgia-based airline has on order.

Delta was the launch customer for the type, ordering 25 in November 2014 and an additional 10 last year.

Delta will initially base its A330-900s at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where they will be used on flights to Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo Narita.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the aircraft offers 25% lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation competitors, according to Airbus. It is equipped with the manufacturer’s Airspace cabin.

Delta will configure its A330-900s for 281 passengers, including 29 in business-class suites, 28 in premium economy, 56 in extra-legroom economy and 168 in standard economy.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com