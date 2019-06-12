CFM International is redesigning the bearing in the radial drive shaft of the LEAP-1B that powers the Boeing 737 MAX after five incidents in which an engine was shut down in-flight because an oil filter bypass warning light indicated in the cockpit. The action comes as EASA issues an airworthiness directive (AD) mandating recurring inspections of the transfer gearbox modules (TGB) 1 and TGB2 scavenge screens that indicate whether any metallic particles are in the oil system. The EASA AD, ...