Cathay Pacific has decided to place half of the group’s Airbus A321neo orders to newly-acquired LCC subsidiary Hong Kong Express. Of the 32 A321neo orders, the first 16 deliveries from 2020-2022 will go to Cathay Dragon as planned. However, the remaining 16 deliveries from 2022 will be allocated to Hong Kong Express, Cathay said Nov. 8. Deliveries are expected to begin during the first half of 2020. Cathay ordered the A321neos in 2017 and said at the time they would all be ...