Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Co. (CALC) announced in a stock announcement on Nov. 26 that it will be acquiring two Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

The specific variant was not revealed, but the lessor said deliveries will be completed by year end.

CALC added that a supplemental aircraft purchase agreement with Boeing for the 787s also commits to the balance of 92 737 MAXs it has on order. CALC placed orders for 50 737 MAXs in June 2017 and another 50 in December 2018, including 15 MAX-10s.

CALC’s portfolio includes 137 aircraft and it also has 100 Airbus A320neos and 10 COMAC C919s on order.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com