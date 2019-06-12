Korean Air Boeing 787-9
Korean Air is one of several Asian airlines holding discussions with manufacturers that could result in new widebody aircraft deals. The South Korean flag carrier Korean Air has long signaled that it will need more widebodies to begin replacing its Boeing 777s, and recent comments from the airline indicate negotiations are underway. Reuters reports that the carrier may be close to reaching a deal for 777Xs. The airline said in April that it would probably consider a widebody order later ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Asian airlines in talks on widebody orders" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.