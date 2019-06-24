Avmax delivered the first of two Bombardier CRJ200LRs to Aruba Airlines.

Tap Air Portugal took delivery of another Airbus A330-900.

Delta Air Lines took delivery of its first of 35 Airbus A330-900s.

CFM International announced CFM56 fleet surpassed 1b flight hours.

Japan Airlines took delivery of its first of 31 Airbus A350 XWBs.

Boeing delivered 30 aircraft (eight 737NGs; six 767s; five 777s; 11 787s) in May vs 68 (28 737NGs; 19 737 MAXs; two 767Fs; six 777s; 13 787s) in May 2018. Airbus delivered 81 in May.

ExpressJet launched Embraer E175 operations for United Express.

Aergo Capital (Dublin & Hong Kong) acquired one Airbus A321-200 from AviaAM Leasing (Lithuania). The aircraft is subject to an operating lease with SmartLynx (Lithuania). The Aergo Capital’s owned and managed fleet now stands at 52 aircraft.

Kazakhstani regional airline Qazaq Air has taken delivery of its new Bombardier Dash 8-400 aircraft P4-AIR from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada following the arrival of P4-FLY two months ago. It is planned that the new turboprop will begin regular flight services from the Kazakhstan capital Nur-Sultan in July.