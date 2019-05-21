Airbus is offering both versions of the A220 at substantially increased ranges and is working on a further upgrade of the A321LR to improve that model’s range capabilities further. The manufacturer said May 21 that the maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) for both models will increase by 2.3 tons, allowing around 450 nm in additional range. The A220-100 will be able to fly 3,400 nm, whereas the larger A220-300 will serve routes of up to 3,350 nm. The new MTOW will be available from ...