The Airbus-Bombardier joint venture that is producing the A220 officially changed its name to the Airbus Canada Limited Partnership June 1.

"Over the course of the coming weeks, the new name will be applied to the limited partnership’s documentation, materials and branded items,” Airbus said. "The Airbus and Bombardier logos will continue to be displayed side-by-side on the building exteriors in Mirabel, reflecting production activities on the site for both the Airbus A220 and Bombardier CRJ aircraft families."

Formed July 1, 2018, the partnership develops and manufactures the A220, formerly the Bombardier CSeries. The aircraft is manufactured in Mirabel, Quebec, and a second production facility located in Mobile, Alabama.

Sean Broderick Broderick@aviationweek.com