The Boeing 737 MAX grounding is not causing Airbus to make any change to its commercial strategy, Airbus’ chief salesman said Tuesday. Briefing reporters in Toulouse as part of an overall update for media on its programs, Airbus CCO Christian Scherer was questioned on the implications for Airbus of the MAX grounding and investigations. In particular, Boeing’s focus on returning the MAX to service means any plans to launch an all new airliner for the mid-size market are on a ...