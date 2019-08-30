AirAsia X has placed its first order for the new extra-long range A321XLR and is buying more Airbus A330neos. The long-haul LCC signed an agreement Aug. 30 for 30 A321XLRs and additional 12 A330-900s, boosting its order total for this type to 78. The XLRs will enable new routes, AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said. “Together, these aircraft are perfect partners for long-haul low-cost operations,” he said. The order replaces an MOU AirAsia signed with Airbus at the ...