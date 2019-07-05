France’s air accident investigation agency said it has found part of the engine of an Air France Airbus A380 in Greenland, opening up the possibility of learning more about what happened almost two years after the engine failed. “One of the sought-after engine parts was found and will be sent to the US to be examined by Engine Alliance under the supervision of the BEA,” the agency wrote on Twitter. The missing piece—approximately 150kg (331 lbs.) of titanium of ...