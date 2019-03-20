An Air Belgium A340-300 will be wet-leased by British Airways on its daily London Heathrow to Toronto Pearson service June 9-Aug. 17 and London Heathrow-New York Newark sector April 1-June 8.

British Airways (BA) has brought in assistance on another route as it seeks to cope with the continuing disruption caused by problems with its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

The UK carrier plans to use an Air Belgium Airbus A340-300 on its daily London Heathrow to Toronto Pearson service over the peak summer period, from June 9 to Aug. 17. The same aircraft will serve the London Heathrow to New York Newark sector from April 1 to June 8.

The aircraft will be supplied under a wet-lease arrangement, with both flightdeck and cabin crews supplied by the Charleroi-based Belgian carrier.

Air Belgium has, over recent months, also been brought in to operate British Airways services on the Abu Dhabi and Cairo routes.

The assistance has been necessary as BA continues to carry out detailed precautionary inspections on Trent 1000 engines on some Boeing 787-9s following multiple engine problems.

Rolls-Royce is undertaking an extensive retrofit program for the Trent 1000 Package C and B engines for the Boeing 787-8 and -9, together with the Trent 1000 TEN that will power the 787-10.

The UK engine manufacturer is redesigning the intermediate pressure compressor blades for all three models.

As of late February, more than 30 Boeing 787s were grounded around the world as a result of the problems, although Rolls-Royce said Feb. 28 it hopes to reduce this number to single digits by year-end.

BA and other airlines are having to make additional detailed precautionary engine inspections on its Trent 1000s. This, together with what BA describes as “any associated maintenance,” means it has had to adjust long-haul flight schedules over the summer.

“We continue to work in conjunction with Rolls-Royce to minimize any disruption caused by these extra engine inspections and are sorry for the inconvenience these flight schedule and aircraft changes may bring to some customers,” BA said in a statement. “In order to fly as many customers as possible on their original dates of travel, we have leased an aircraft from Air Belgium. We are in touch with customers who are affected to offer them a range of options if they don’t wish to continue with their booking, including changing to a British Airways-operated flight on the same date or as close to the original date of travel as possible.”

BA is thought to be rotating the Air Belgium aircraft around multiple routes so that no one sector feels the impact of the timetable change for too long a period.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com