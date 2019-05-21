Airbus anticipates that the market will eventually want a version of the A350XWB larger than the -1000 variant, company executives said Tuesday. However, any decision to launch what has been dubbed the A350-2000 is “a matter for tomorrow, not today,” Airbus CCO Christian Scherer told reporters in Toulouse at the company’s program briefing event for media. The A350-1000 became the largest airliner in Airbus’ new-sales portfolio since the company announced in February ...
