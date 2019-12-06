Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 in what will eventually be a fleet of eight.

The A350-900 will have a three-class configuration totaling 300 seats: 40 in business class, 32 in SAS Plus premium economy and 228 in SAS Go economy.

The first route to be operated by the new type will be Copenhagen-Chicago, beginning Jan. 28 2020, followed by other destinations, including North America and Asia.

SAS currently has an Airbus fleet of 68 aircraft: 51 A320-family, and 17 A330/A340-family aircraft.

As part of a fleet modernization, the tri-national airline will take delivery of 54 additional A320neo-family aircraft and the remaining seven A350-900s through a mix of direct purchases and leases

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com