CSA Czech Airlines has ordered four Airbus A220-300s and upgraded a previous order for three A320neos to A321XLRs.

The A220-300s will be fitted with 149 seats, while the A321XLR will offer a two-class layout with 195 seats.

“The A220 and A321XLR fit well with our long-term business strategy in terms of network expansion. These aircraft will definitely give Czech Airlines a competitive advantage and will increase the capacity of our regular flights,” board chairman Petr Kudela said.

No engine selection was disclosed for the A321XLR order.

The latest fleet additions will complement the airline’s current fleet of six A319s and one A330-300. The single A330 is leased from Korean Air and operates the carrier’s only long-haul route: Prague-Seoul Incheon.

The SkyTeam alliance member also operates six ATR 72-500s and one leased Boeing 737-800.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at