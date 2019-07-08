Qantas Airbus A380
Airbus and EASA are developing an inspection program for A380 wing outer rear spars after reports of cracks on in-service aircraft. The program, revealed in a proposed EASA airworthiness directive (AD) published July 5, targets “the 25 oldest wing sets” in the A380 in-service fleet. Affected operators are to conduct initial “special detailed inspections” on a schedule based on the aircraft’s age. Follow-up checks will be done every 36 months. EASA is ...
