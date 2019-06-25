Airbus founding father and visionary Robert Béteille died on June 14 at age 97, Airbus announced June 25.

According to Airbus, Béteille not only shaped Airbus Industrie but also the Toulouse-based manufacturer’s first commercial aircraft—the A300B—now known as the A330.

“By the time the A300B made its first flight on Oct. 28, 1972, Béteille had gained a strong understanding of airlines’ needs, something he put to good use during a decade-long campaign to gain customers. Despite the lean years that followed the OPEC oil crisis, his efforts culminated in the A300’s first US customer—Eastern Airlines—in 1977,” Airbus said in a statement.

Born in Aveyron, France, in 1921, Béteille studied at Supaéro in Toulouse before joining France’s SNCASE, which later became Sud Aviation, in 1943. He received his pilot’s license in 1945, becoming thereafter flight test engineer in 1952.

“Béteille, along with Airbus’ first production director Felix Kracht, drew up the workshare that formed the basis of Airbus’ European production system that still defines the company today.”

