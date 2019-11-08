Airbus believes the A220 will be an attractive platform for carriers in Cambodia as it brings the regional airliner to the seventh leg of an Asia-Pacific demonstration tour.

Using an A220-300 leased from airBaltic, the manufacturer is showcasing the aircraft at nine destinations in seven countries. There were representatives from six local airlines at the demonstration flight in Phnom Penh.

Airbus senior analyst Connor Buott said the aircraft, with a range of 6,300 km (3,400 nm.), is garnering interest from Cambodian airlines, according to the Khmer Times. There are opportunities for local airlines to use the A220 for service to the Middle East, North Asia and Australia, he said.

Airbus forecasts passenger traffic in Cambodia will grow 7% annually over the next 20 years. The air transport market in the country, however, is saturated with six airlines, mostly funded by China. They are competing for passengers in a nation with a population of 16 million, but a relatively small middle class. Most of the country’s passengers come from China, attracted to Cambodia’s affordable destinations, resorts and casinos.

After Phnom Penh, the demonstration aircraft will proceed to Bangalore and Delhi in India.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com