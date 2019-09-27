Airbus started flight tests Sept. 12 of the first of 52 UPS Airlines A300-600 freighters undergoing major flight deck upgrades designed to keep the fleet operating until at least 2030.

The upgrade, based on Honeywell’s Primus Epic avionics system, adds a new flight management system, RDR-4000 weather radar, new LCD displays, new standby instruments, a digital aircraft communications addressing and reporting system, and the latest enhanced ground proximity warning system, among other improvements.

Airbus is serving as systems integrator of the project, which requires modification of flight deck electrical panels and installation of new avionics racks and wiring. Flight tests of cockpit equipment and functionality are being conducted in Toulouse.

“The upgrades will give the aircraft ability to process much larger quantities of data and meet requirements of the FAA’s NextGen air traffic control modernization project,” UPS Airlines spokesman Jim Mayer said. “Airbus expects certification of the upgrades next year, and we expect to take delivery of the first aircraft in mid- to late-2020.”

The project was announced by Airbus, UPS and Honeywell in May 2017.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com