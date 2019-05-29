At 50, Airbus is comfortable in its middle age. Led by a new, streamlined executive committee headed by a new CEO, the company has its own identity and the jabs at “our friends in Seattle” have all but disappeared.

The A300 program was launched at the end of May 1969, putting a new player in the airliner market. What really transformed Airbus’ fortunes, however, was the A320 family that goes head to head with the Boeing 737 in almost every narrowbody competition.

Fast forward to May 2019, and the new executive team briefed more than 130 international reporters at its Toulouse facilities. The message was surprisingly short on aircraft program details and long on the company’s strategic vision. At 50, Airbus sees itself as a digital company, an innovator, a sustainability driver and a partner.

“We try to be long-term orientated. The customers remember how you were with them through good and bad times,” CEO Guillaume Faury said. “The business model of airlines is a difficult one. Your costs are fixed and most of your revenue comes from your tickets. Small differences can make a lot of difficulties and we have seen some airlines having difficult times; it shows you have to pay attention to the basics.”

At the customer front, EVP programs and services Philippe Mhun and CCO Christian Scherer are the senior execs. Their touch seems lighter than their predecessors, Tom Williams and John Leahy, in terms of competitive digs, but there is also a sense that the new team feels it has the right commercial aircraft product line up, from the inherited A220 to the A350 XWB, it’s new widebody flagship now the decision to end A380 production is made.

And while Boeing appears to remain committed to developing what it has called the new midsize airplane (NMA) the 737 MAX crisis means any potential NMA launch date—originally thought to be earmarked for 2020—will slip.

Potentially, that provides an opportunity for Airbus to get a sales lead in the middle market with versions of its A321LR, just as it stole a march on Boeing by getting the re-engined A320neo family to market ahead of the MAX.

But Scherer played down any strategy change by Airbus as a result of the MAX grounding.

The MAX situation “has not changed anything of the behavior of Airbus and we should resist the temptation to see a correlation,” Scherer said. “Our strategy is not coaligned with the current Boeing situation and I want to stress that.”

On an NMA launch, Scherer said, “there is a part of me that wishes Boeing makes that mistake because what value does that aircraft bring to this market?”

He pointed out that developing a clean-sheet airliner costs billions and should be considered only when technology brings something new to the market that can reduce airlines’ biggest costs—fuel, labor and/or capital investment.

“We believe we are on very solid ground with incremental improvements” to existing aircraft like the A321, Scherer said.

He also noted that in the middle of the market, there is “no one size that fits all in this market; you want the most flexible, economic solution.”

Airbus, he said, has “left hook, right hook” product offerings with the A321LR and A330neo; the A321LR “is a narrowbody with widebody trip costs and unbelievable economics”, while the A330neo can span routes from one-hour hops to 10-hour flights.

“From a competitive posture, we have a rock—the A321LR—and a hard place—the A330neo,” Scherer said.

Airbus also anticipates that the market will eventually want a version of the A350 XWB larger than the -1000 variant. However, any decision to launch what has been dubbed the A350-2000 is “a matter for tomorrow, not today,” Scherer said.

“Is the market going to want the grow the A350? My guess is, yes. Do we need to do that immediately? I would say no,” Scherer said. “But clearly the A350 is going to want to grow and has the capability to grow.”

Airbus is now also offering both versions of the A220 at substantially increased ranges and is working on a further upgrade of the A321LR to improve that model’s range capabilities further.

The maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) for both models will increase by 2.3 tons, allowing around 450 nm in additional range. The A220-100 will be able to fly 3,400 nm, whereas the larger A220-300 will serve routes of up to 3,350 nm. The new MTOW will be available from the second half of 2020.

The increased range will enable Airbus to market the A220 for operations on a limited number of transatlantic markets. London and destinations in Western Europe such as Paris or Madrid are already within the capabilities of the aircraft from New York, but destinations further East, such as Frankfurt, are at the edge of its capabilities.

Airbus pointed to new market opportunities flying between Western Europe and the Middle East and from Southeast Asia to Australia. AirBaltic flies the A220-300 from Riga, Latvia, to Abu Dhabi. Existing versions of the A220 are already capable of transcontinental missions in North America.

Airbus is also looking at a longer-range version of the A321neo beyond the A321LR and appears to be nearing a definition after having held back from a decision for some time. “Customers are always asking for additional range,” Mhun said “We are investigating it, that is the phase we are in.”

Beyond these programs, Airbus is taking a more holistic, bigger picture approach to how it does business. The company is studying potential efficiency gains in its production system and what level of vertical integration makes sense in the future. It has embarked on multiple technology research programs aimed at how it can further increase its monthly production rates and also get new aircraft more quickly from drawing board to service entry.

“I wish I had more aircraft to sell,” CCO Christian Scherer said. “We are starved for availability.

Future production technology changes will be based on the concept of digital design manufacturing and services (DDMS), which aims to incorporate not only product design but production and support into the planning of new platforms.

The company is studying hybrid and electric aircraft technologies with the focus on reducing emissions to support sustainable, carbon-neutral growth in aviation. As part of that, Airbus has signed a partnership MOU with Scandinavian Airlines to help it understand the impact and of such technologies on airline and airport operations.

Airports in Sweden have seen year-on-year passenger numbers drop for seven consecutive months, while 2018 marked the country’s weakest overall growth in passenger numbers in a decade. Referencing the Swedish teenage climate activist who is credited with sparking the trend away from air travel, Airbus chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini said, “My dream is to have Greta Thunberg step onto a zero emissions Airbus aircraft.”

At 50, Airbus seems confident its best years are still to come.

See video of Airbus aircraft 50th anniversary flight formation.

Karen Walker karen.walker@informa.com