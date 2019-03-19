European nations are making uneven progress toward meeting Single European Sky surveillance and communications technology requirements, according to the organization tasked with coordinating air traffic management (ATM) common projects.

Sixteen of 28 member states now comply with ground-network requirements of the European Commission’s Data Link Services (DLS) mandate, which air navigation service providers (ANSP) were required to meet by February 2018. Airlines have until February 2020 to equip their aircraft for controller-pilot data link communications.

Among countries that are lagging is France, which has not yet integrated data link functionality with its 4-Flight ATM system Single European Sky ATM Research Deployment Manager (SESAR DM) general manager Nicolas Warinsko said. The expectation is that France will comply with the mandate by the end of 2020, he said during the recent World ATM Congress in Madrid.

“What continues to harm full operational use of data link is that the situation all over Europe remains diverse. In France, there is a bit of a delay in the implementation of the service, which is creating a big hole at the center of Europe,” Warinsko said. “Of course, this is detrimental for the use of data link. It’s when everybody turns on DLS service that I believe we will have a real peak in the operational use of data link.”

In December 2014, the European Commission appointed a consortium of ANSPs, airports and airlines to serve as the SESAR DM. Its mission is to coordinate the deployment of common projects designed to improve ATM efficiency.

After it was formed, the SESAR DM was tasked with developing a “recovery” plan from the “fragmented and unsynchronized deployment” of DLS across the continent, which is being addressed by implementing a multi-frequency approach using VHF spectrum. The organization also was asked to measure progress toward implementing automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) as the primary means of tracking aircraft in place of radar.

The European Commission requires airlines to equip their aircraft for ADS-B Out position reporting by June 7, 2020, a deadline that originally was scheduled for 2015. Last spring, after surveying 35 European airlines as well as major airport operators and ANSPs, the SESAR DM reported that about 20% of aircraft covered by the survey were equipped with the required ADS-B transponder.

The commission has said it will not further postpone the ADS-B equipage deadline, but it may consider granting exemptions to airlines that demonstrate plans to eventually comply with the mandate.

The SESAR DM has proposed an implementation plan that it submitted to the commission in December. While developing that plan, it surveyed airlines and determined that about 75% of the European aircraft fleet will be equipped by the deadline, Warinsko said.

“Thanks to the confirmation by the commission that the deadline will not be postponed, and also thanks to our own action, we have observed a strong mobilization,” he said.

Bill Carey, Bill.Carey@aviationweek.com