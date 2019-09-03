Germany’s Volocopter has conducted a test flight at Finland’s Helsinki International Airport with its prototype electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) air taxi. The test flight was part of the GOF (Gulf of Finland) U-Space project to demonstrate operation of both manned and unmanned aircraft in shared airspace. The two-seat Volocopter 2X was flown piloted for the Aug. 29 demonstration, which also involved air traffic management (ATM) provider Air Navigation Services ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Volocopter eVTOL air taxi flies in shared airspace at Helsinki Airport " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.