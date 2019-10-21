UK air navigation service provider NATS and Eurocontrol have begun cross-border arrival management (XMAN) operations at London Gatwick Airport, a move aimed at streamlining inbound traffic and saving fuel.

NATS shares Gatwick information with Eurocontrol’s Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC), which can slow aircraft down up to 350 nm from the destination. Absorbing arrival delays during the en route phase of the flight rather than by holding at a lower altitude reduces fuel consumption and makes it easier for the airport to manage arrivals, Eurocontrol said.

By avoiding placing aircraft in a holding stack, the XMAN operations are expected to save 30 kg (66 lb.) of fuel per affected flight. That equates to 94.5 kg of CO 2 for each of these flights.

The operations between MUAC and Gatwick apply to up to 20 aircraft per day, according to Eurocontrol. With greater predictability, arrivals are presequenced ahead of a detected congestion in the destination area. A crew being instructed to alter its speed can be flying over countries such as Belgium or France.

The new method was developed in the framework of the SESAR 2020 air traffic management research project. In Europe, 24 major airports have been mandated to implement XMAN by 2024. Gatwick follows Amsterdam Schiphol and London Heathrow in implementing XMAN, with the system slated to be established next at Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@aviationweek.com