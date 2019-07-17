Carlos Peco from Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) demonstrating the high frequency communications system to a delegation from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines during the recent factory acceptance test.

A project to develop a new air traffic control (ATC) communication system for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has achieved an important milestone with the completion of factory testing.

The high frequency (HF) communications system is being supplied by the Australian and Philippine units of information and communications technology manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz. Factory testing was conducted over five days at the company’s system integration facility in Sydney.

The CAAP said it is “satisfied with the positive results of factory acceptance testing on the transmitter and receiver system, voice communications system and voice logging system.”

Rohde & Schwarz said the project is on schedule, and the system will “greatly improve airspace connectivity especially in the oceanic airspace surrounding the Philippines.”

The Australian unit of the company is responsible for overall management, design, supply, integration and testing of the HF communications system. Meanwhile, the Philippine unit is the local interface with the CAAP and is supporting installation of the system at the sites, as well as life support and maintenance services.

