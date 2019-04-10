German air navigation service provider DFS expects air traffic control (ATC)-related delays to become worse in the upcoming summer as more flights must be handled by fewer controllers. “We have contributed a substantial part of the overall delays,” DFS managing director Klaus-Dieter Scheurle said April 10. “We have to concede that the share will likely rise further.” DFS handles about 30% of all European flights either originating in, flying to or overflying German ...