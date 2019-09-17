The FAA has rolled out its new taxiway-landing alert system at 13 airports and is confident that all 35 facilities getting the enhancement will be up and running by October 2020, the agency’s top runway safety official confirmed. “We have everybody jointly working together to get this technology out,” FAA’s Runway Safety Manager Jim Fee said at the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) Communicating for Safety conference Sept. 17. “We are ...