A new initiative to increase the amount of time US air traffic controllers spend in on-the-job training (OJT) is off to a promising start, a top FAA air traffic official said. Speaking at the National Air Traffic Controllers Association Communicating for Safety event, Air Traffic Organization VP-air traffic services Jeffrey Vincent said training hours were up about 25% since the new training targets were rolled out in July. Under the new targets, certified controllers are to spend up to 15 ...