With the chaos of summer 2018 fresh in their minds, when air traffic control (ATC) strikes and staffing problems led to widespread delays and cancellations, European airline executives are hoping operational preparations will ensure a smoother peak summer season this year.

Eurocontrol believes that, thanks to a decrease in overall network capacity, 2019 could be as bad as 2018, when ATC staffing problems, inclement weather and increases in air traffic led to 25.6 million min. of air traffic flow management (ATFM) delay.

“At the end of March 2019, the overall ATFM delay recorded was 600,000 min. more than was recorded in the same period in 2017,” Eurocontrol said May 13.

That’s why the Eurocontrol Network Manager has put in place a delay mitigation plan known as e-NM/ANSP that it has developed in conjunction with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) and airspace users.

The plan aims to remove more than 1,000 flights per day from congested areas, either by rerouting them or by level-capping flights.

“This will entail an additional cost for airspace users as they will not be able to fly their preferred routes/vertical profiles—but it will be a sacrifice in a good cause: helping to control ATFM delay throughout the network,” Eurocontrol said, adding that without the plan, there could be 30-35 million min. of ATFM delay this summer “as the gap between airspace/ATC capacity and traffic demand is so large that it cannot be overcome.”

The organization is at pains to point out that airspace users must do their part too—for example, by sticking to their flight plans to help increase predictability in the system.

The steps may not be enough, according to IATA CEO and director general Alexandre de Juniac who said May 29: “Unfortunately, despite the work that has been done between Eurocontrol and the various ANSPs in Europe, we do not expect a significant improvement in the situation in Europe in terms of delays. Perhaps the situation in 2019 will be similar in the European sky as it was in 2018 and we hope it will not be worse—that’s our main hope.”

Airlines keen to avoid the all-too familiar summer scenes of crowded airports full of weary and frustrated passengers waiting for delayed flights are taking active steps internally to ensure smoother summer operations.

Lufthansa said in March in its 2018 annual report that airlines had been working with airports and air traffic controls on measures to stabilize flight operations, focusing on qualitative growth and the launch of an operational excellence project.

It blamed the “significant disruption” it had seen in 2018 partly on internal causes and partly on bottlenecks at airports, ATC strikes, bad weather and staff shortages.

The company added May 7 that it had significantly reduced its planned growth with a view to improving operational stability and was investing around €250 million ($280 million) in more than 400 individual measures: the number of spare aircraft has been increased to 37, additional buffers of 5 to 10 min. have been planned into the ground times of aircraft, and 600 additional employees have been hired to stabilize flight operations, it said.

UK LCC easyJet is also investing in its operations, saying May 17 as it presented its first-half results that it had made significant progress in its own operational resilience program, making use of data to help plan for increased delays in European airspace.

The LCC has improved automation in its summer 2019 schedule and increased the number of parameters used in the planning process; for example, factoring in longer turn times for bigger aircraft such as Airbus A320s and A321s and buffers for airports constrained by curfews and airspace that has been identified as being more congested.

“As easyJet operates more slots at constrained airports than any other airline in the world this is a key development that will continue to be enhanced in the future,” the airline said.

“It’s been a huge focus,” CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters May 17. “It’s absolutely right to say the external environment will get worse. But it’s also fair to say that the actions we’ve taken have really paid off.”

The airline is using data to add fire breaks into the schedule and has doubled the number of standby aircraft in the fleet with crew to operate them.

It has also been using data to ensure sufficient crew availability and set up a tactical planning team to map out operations on a seven-day horizon, updating systems and processes to reflect weather patterns, known strikes and ATC constriction, routings and aircraft availability.

On the day, it is planning to give intense focus to the first wave of departures, using simulator software to identify early sectors that are likely to be affected.

“We’ve also gone through every single detail of the first wave to make sure we’re getting our aircrafts away on time for the first wave because normally if you don’t make it for the first wave you have difficulty catching up,” Lundgren said.

The measures are already paying off with a “tremendous” on time performance over Easter, he added.

Through airline organization Airlines for Europe, which in 2016 commissioned PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to carry out a study that showed ATC strikes have cost the European Union economy €13.4 billion since 2010, carriers are also campaigning for longer-term measures that should improve airspace management even in the event of strikes: they want more notice from unions and employees about strikes as well as measures to protect overflight and better cooperation to minimize disruption.

Getting those measures in place may be still be some way off, however, highlighting the need for short-term measures.

“For years, our calls to implement these solutions have unfortunately gone unanswered and millions of EU passengers have seen their travel plans ruined. We remain hopeful, however, that progress can still be made—particularly in France,” Thomas Reynaert, managing director of A4E said May 8, as an early taste of summer disruption in the form of a 35-hr. strike in France got underway.

