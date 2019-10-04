The US Department of Transportation inspector general’s (IG) office will audit the FAA’s long-running NextGen air traffic control (ATC) modernization effort to determine if it is delivering on expectations. Mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, the audit will “study the potential impacts of a significantly delayed, diminished, or completely failed delivery of FAA’s NextGen initiative,” the IG announced Oct. 3. NextGen is the umbrella term for a ...