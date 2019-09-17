The FAA and several stakeholders are progressing toward the next major step in the US remote air traffic control tower evaluation effort, readying Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) to join the program this fall. FNL will be the second facility in the FAA-led remote tower pilot program, joining Virginia’s Leesburg Executive Airport (JYO). It also will be the first to handle commercial traffic. Las Vegas-based ultra-LCC Allegiant Air announced in August that it plans to resume ...