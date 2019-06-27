European Union (EU) regulation has fostered air traffic management modernization, but EU funding of projects was largely unnecessary, and its management was affected by shortcomings, according to a report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA)—the body that oversees the region’s finances, published June 25.

The ECA looked into how well the European Commission managed the deployment of SESAR, the Europe-wide program launched in 2005 to harmonize and modernize air traffic management (ATM) systems and procedures across Europe and how it helped meet the objectives of the Single European Sky policy. As part of that, they examined whether the EU’s intervention was designed to address existing and future needs and whether it added value to the management of air traffic in Europe.

Overall, the EU has committed €3.8 billion ($4.33 billion) to SESAR between 2005 and 2020, the ECA said. “With on average 30,000 flights per day, air traffic in Europe required a robust, harmonized and modern management system,” said George Pufan, the member of the ECA responsible for the report. “However, the benefits from EU money spent in deploying SESAR are far from clear.”

The report recommends that the European Commission should improve the focus of common projects and reinforce their effectiveness; review the EU’s financial support for ATM modernization; review and formalize the preparation and submission of funding applications; and effectively monitor the performance benefits of ATM modernization.

Air traffic management in Europe has been in the spotlight in recent years as strikes and staffing shortages have led to extensive disruption to flights, in particular over the peak summer period.

Eurocontrol has said that, thanks to a decrease in overall network capacity, 2019 could be as bad as 2018, when ATC staffing problems, inclement weather and increases in air traffic led to 25.6 million minutes of air traffic flow management (ATFM) delay. “At the end of March 2019, the overall ATFM delay recorded was 600,000 minutes more than was recorded in the same period in 2017,” Eurocontrol said May 13.

In 2016, Airlines for Europe (A4E) commissioned PwC to carry out a study that showed ATC strikes have cost the European Union economy €13.4 billion since 2010. A4E is campaigning for longer-term measures to improve airspace management even in the event of strikes—including more notice about strikes from unions and employees, as well as measures to protect overflight and improve cooperation to minimize disruption.

“The ECA’s report suggests EU funding was unnecessary, yet the ECA’s report does not recommend a stop to funding. This is because of the progress in synchronizing ATM modernization, in the context of SESAR deployment,” SESAR Deployment Manager general manager Nicolas Warinsko said in response to the ECA report.

“Modernizing Europe’s ATM is not only necessary to reduce delays, but also of key importance to battle climate change and achieve greater sustainability,” Warinsko said. “The result of pro-active coordination co-funded by the EU is that nearly 90% of the regulation is either completed, ongoing or planned.

