Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will begin using time-based separation of landing air traffic, as part of a suite of new tools being introduced to assist air traffic controllers. The time-based separation tool—developed by UK National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and Leidos and first introduced at London’s Heathrow Airport in 2015—can boost resilience at airports by reducing the impact on landing flow rates, often caused by strong headwinds. Landing aircraft generally have to ...