The Senate panel considering the nomination of former Delta Air Lines executive Steve Dickson to head the FAA is reviewing allegations from a previously undisclosed lawsuit that allege Delta management engaged in retaliation against a pilot in 2016, while Dickson was serving as SVP-flight operations.

“Since holding the nomination hearing with Mr. Dickson, new information has come to the committee’s attention that merits further examination. The committee has been reviewing this information and I have asked the Department of Transportation and the White House to do the same,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), who chairs the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

A committee aide said the committee was not aware of the case prior to Dickson’s May 15 nomination hearing.

“We believe the process will be concluded soon; however, there is not an official timeline as conversations are ongoing,” the staffer said.

In March 2016, a human resources official assigned to interview Pettit became "deeply concerned" about her mental health, according to the complaint. After sharing those concerns, health and labor officials at the company agreed with Pettit's labor representative to schedule a psychiatric exam. A doctor selected by the company diagnosed her with bipolar disorder, causing her to lose her First Class Medical Certificate and barring her from flying.

In September 2016, the FAA notified Delta that it had investigated Pettit’s report and substantiated the safety violations she documented. In February 2017, a panel of physicians from the Mayo Clinic submitted a report with the unanimous opinion that Pettit does not have bipolar disorder or any other personality disorder.

In August 2017, the FAA Medical Appeals Board reinstated Pettit after deeming her eligible to retain her First Class Medical Certificate. She currently serves as a first officer at Delta and is appealing her case after losing a motion for summary judgment in February.

A Delta spokeswoman did not directly comment on the lawsuit, but said the company “does not tolerate retaliation against employees who raise concerns.”

“When we receive feedback that identifies a potential safety concern/issue, we act to validate the concern or issue and, if confirmed, utilize what’s called our Safety Management System or SMS to resolve it,” the spokeswoman said. “All Delta employees are empowered and encouraged to report any safety and compliance concerns through a variety of different programs, including through anonymous reports to our Ethics and Compliance Helpline.”

On the “Legal Matters” section of the questionnaire, he submitted to the Commerce Committee, Dickson did not mention the case, but wrote that: “During my Delta employment, from time to time and in the ordinary course of business, Delta was involved with various judicial, administrative or regulatory proceedings relating to its business, although I was not named a party in such actions.”

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com