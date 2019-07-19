Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have introduced bipartisan legislation that would eliminate the federal cap on the passenger facility charge (PFC) that US airports use to finance infrastructure projects.

The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon), mirrors legislation introduced during the previous Congress by Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon). That legislation was blocked by the Transportation Committee’s former Republican chairman Bill Shuster. Groups representing US airports are optimistic the new legislation will fare better with Democrats in control of the House and DeFazio now heading the Transportation Committee.

“Removing the PFC cap and allowing airports to collect more of their own revenue from users reduces airports’ dependency on federal grants and taxes,” Rep. Massie said in a statement. “This bill would let airports—not the federal government—decide what to charge customers who use their facilities, so they can increase investments to improve passenger experience.”

“Ask any member of the traveling public and they will agree that our nation’s airports need a serious upgrade,” Rep. Blumenauer said. “From delays due to inadequate gate capacity to long security lines and inefficient facilities, airports need to be able to prioritize their local needs and update their facilities for the 21st century.”

Airport operators have complained for years that the PFC’s federal cap of $4.50 per flight segment—which has not been adjusted by Congress since 2000—has constrained their ability to finance badly needed infrastructure upgrades, culminating in $128 billion in unmet infrastructure needs at US and Canadian airports, a 2019 study from the Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) reports.

ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin Burke said in a statement the new bill “will remove the outdated and burdensome federal cap on local airport user-fees, allowing each airport to determine its own user-fee rate based on its own unique infrastructure needs. This pro-market approach will give all airports the flexibility they need to address the ... infrastructure needs they face over the next five years to increase capacity, enhance security, promote competition among the airlines and improve the overall passenger experience.”

Airlines for America (A4A) has strongly opposed previous efforts to adjust the PFC cap, arguing the user-fee amounts to an additional tax on air travelers at a time when airport revenues are at an all-time high. The lobbying group has suggested airports tap the Airports and Airways Trust Fund—which currently has a $6 billion surplus—for additional funding, rather than increasing the financial burden on travelers already contributing $6.7 billion each year in airport taxes.

“The last thing airport executives need is a blank check to hit travelers with more tax hikes,” A4A spokesman Vaughn Jennings said in an emailed statement to ATW. “With billions of dollars already pouring into our nation’s airports, Rep. Massie’s proposed tax hike would be bad for travelers, bad for families and bad for the American economy.”

The legislation includes a provision that would reduce the amount of federal funding available under the Airport Improvement Program, as well as a measure that would reduce funds sent to certain large airports that raise the PFC beyond $4.50. Those provisions were likely included to induce Republican members who prefer a local user-based fee like the PFC over federal grant money to sign on to the legislation.

