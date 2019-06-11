The US House Transportation & Infrastructure (T&I) Committee will hold its second hearing on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX June 19, which will feature testimony from groups representing airlines, pilots and flight attendants.

The witnesses will include Airlines for America SVP-legislative and regulatory policy Sharon Pinkerton, Allied Pilots Association president Dan Carey, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA president Sara Nelson, former FAA administrator Randy Babbitt and Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who landed a US Airways A320 on the Hudson River in New York in 2009.

The T&I hearing will come roughly one month after the committee’s May 15 MAX hearing, which featured testimony from acting FAA administrator Dan Elwell and National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt. The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee held a hearing on the MAX in late March that also featured Elwell and Sumwalt alongside Department of Transportation (DOT) inspector general Calvin Scovel III, although the committee’s chairman Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) has so far declined to schedule a follow-up.

T&I chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) has expressed frustration with FAA’s pace of cooperating with the committee’s document requests, and on June 4 sent a letter to Elwell and DOT secretary Elaine Chao, in which he wrote: “To say we are disappointed and a bit bewildered at the ongoing delays to appropriately respond to our records requests would be an understatement.”

The FAA did not respond to a request for comment on DeFazio’s letter.

Representatives from Boeing have yet to be called to testify before either of the panels currently investigating the company. DeFazio, for his part, has said he will schedule a hearing with Boeing officials after the committee finishes reviewing the numerous documents it has requested, and is still in the process of receiving, from the company.

The committee has issued Boeing two records requests; the first on April 1 and a second on June 4. In the most recent request, which also went out to FAA and United Technologies Corp., DeFazio and Aviation Subcommittee chairman Rick Larsen (D-Washington) asked for a timeline and supporting documents related to when the entities became aware that the angle of attack (AOA) disagree alert on some Boeing 737 MAX plane was defective, and when airlines were notified about the defect.

“The fact that Boeing knew about a defect for more than a year before disclosing it to the FAA is of great concern to me, which is why Larsen and I are asking for further documentation to get a more fulsome picture of who knew what and when,” DeFazio said in a statement.

Boeing has been working on upgrades to the aircraft’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) and related training, in an effort to address failure identified as contributors to two 737 MAX crashes that killed a combined 346 people.

FAA has been reviewing Boeing’s progress and last month requested changes, more data or simple clarifications on more than 100 items. Boeing is working on them, but a timeline for getting a final package into FAA’s hands for review and sign-off remains unclear.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com,

with reporting from Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com