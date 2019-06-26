The US House of Representatives on June 25 approved a spending package that would send $17.7 billion to the FAA, providing a 20% boost to aviation safety funding that House appropriators say will enable the agency to hire and train more inspectors, technicians and engineers.

The bill was passed as part of a package that included five bills to fund federal departments—including the Department of Transportation (DOT)—from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020. The legislation was approved by a 227 to 194 vote.

The $17.7 billion earmarked for FAA is roughly $267 million more than the enacted 2019 level and $614 million more than the administration’s request. The agency’s $10.7 billion operations budget is mostly flat from 2019, although spending on aviation safety rose to $1.6 billion from $1.3 billion.

Lawmakers attached a host of aviation-related amendments during the bill’s mark-up session June 25, including measures instructing the FAA to prioritize efforts to combat airplane and helicopter noise, study in-cabin wheelchair restraint systems, and prioritize the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help small airports compete for air service.

Other amendments approved by the chamber would supply additional funding for commercial space transportation activities, boost funding for the DOT inspector general to support its audit of the FAA safety certification process, and instruct the agency to continue the Remote Tower Pilot Program.

The House Appropriations Committee indicated in report language attached to the bill that it boosted funding for aviation safety in anticipation of outcomes of the various, ongoing safety probes into FAA’s aircraft certification process. Lawmakers said they expect the reviews to “result in the need for greater technical competency at the FAA and deep, substantive responses to the recommendations from these reviews.”

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com