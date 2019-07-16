The UK government has completed a consultation on its Aviation 2050 strategic plan, with a white paper scheduled for release later this year, as the country prepares to exit the European Union (EU) (Brexit).

The white-paper publication will mark the end of a process that began with an initial consultation in 2017, leading to a “Next Steps” document that was released in April 2018.

A further green paper consultation titled “Aviation 2050: the future of UK aviation” ran from December 2018 to June 2019, outlining specific policy proposals for the final aviation strategy.

The plan aims to support sustainable growth, improve the passenger experience and boost UK connectivity.

Speaking at the recent opening of L3Harris’ new London Gatwick training center, UK under-secretary of state for transport Charlotte Vere said the UK has the third-largest aviation and aerospace industry in the world. However, she cautioned: “If you stand still, you will very quickly start to fall behind.”

She said that the UK’s new aviation strategy will be published by the government later this year, covering a variety of areas, including airspace management—and anticipated changes to the type of aircraft that will be operating in UK airspace by 2050.

“It is up to the government to create the right framework to make sure innovation can take off and take hold,” she said, adding that conversations have taken place with players across the industry.

During a follow-up roundtable session, UK Department for Transport head of aviation skills and gender workforce Jade Harford said that several stakeholders had called on the government to lift value-added tax (VAT) on aviation training, although she declined to comment on likely outcomes.

“The industry has talked about VAT since the beginning of time,” Harford said. “One of the positive things to say is, through the green paper, you asked us about VAT. We’ll take that away and the treasury will look at the recommendations. We are keen to look at all initiatives to incentivize growth and stimulate training in the sector.”

Part of the aviation strategy consultation looked at the “huge challenges” around the cost pilot of training, suggesting that multiple routes into the sector must be created to keep up with industry growth.

“It’s an anomaly,” Harford said, referring to the cost of becoming a pilot. “Very few industries cost that much to train.”

The roundtable heard that more trainee pilots are needed from all backgrounds to meet future demand. “If we don’t address this issue, we will simply be running out of a selection pool,” easyJet COO David Morgan said.

L3Harris Commercial Training Solutions UK Airline Academy director Jo Hjalmas agreed: “The pipeline needs to be huge to get right talent and get through selection process.”

According to Hjalmas, only around 5% of applicants make it from initial application to being accepted into training.

