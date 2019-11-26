Italian aviation authority Salvatore Sciacchitano has been elected president of the ICAO Council for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020.Sciacchitano will succeed Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu of Nigeria, who has held the position for two consecutive terms since 2014.

Sciacchitano’s 39-year career in aviation includes positions as general director of the Italian Airworthiness Authority, deputy general director of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority and executive secretary at the European Civil Aviation Conference.

He has also participated in several ICAO Assemblies as chief or alternate chief of the Italian Delegation to ICAO and was recently been appointed to the Italian Delegation to the ICAO Council.

Sciacchitano graduated in telecommunications engineering at the University of Catania.