JetBlue president and CEO Robin Hayes addresses an Oct. 16 meeting of the International Aviation Club of Washington DC.
JetBlue Airways president and CEO Robin Hayes lamented the “protectionist tendencies” of the airline industry’s largest players, which he said “has only become more pronounced as carriers have become larger and gained more market power.” At an Oct. 16 meeting of the International Aviation Club of Washington DC, the JetBlue chief described public campaigns waged by the major US carriers against Norwegian Air International and Gulf carriers Emirates and ...
