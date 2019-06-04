Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A321neo
Hawaiian Airlines is objecting to the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) decision to award it just one of 12 available daytime slot pairs to Tokyo Haneda Airport, arguing the route allocation proceeding revealed a “prevailing, longstanding bias against smaller air carriers.” Hawaiian also requested that DOT transfer control to the airline of one of the slot pairs currently allocated to its larger rivals for service out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Hawaiian Airlines accuses DOT of favoring US majors " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.