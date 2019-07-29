China National Aviation Fuel (CNAF) has filed a lawsuit against HNA Group’s Tianjin Airlines seeking to freeze CNY89 million ($13 million) of the carrier’s funds.

No reason for the litigation was disclosed in the public notification from the court to which the state-owned fuel company made its application. The court is in Haikou, home of HNA.

CNAF has a monopoly on supplies of aviation fuel at Chinese airports. In February 2018 one of its subsidiaries similarly applied to a court in Urumqi to freeze CNY31 million of Tianjin Airline’s funds.

Heavily indebted HNA has been selling assets, including large stakes in its airlines, to local government partners. It remains the majority owner of Tianjin Airlines, however, with 96% of the shares. A Tianjin city government company owns the rest.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang