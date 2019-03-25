France has banned Iranian airline Mahan Air from operating flights in and out of the country, a diplomatic source said.

“The Iranian airline Mahan Air will no longer be authorized to operate to French territory from April 1,” the source said.

The airline was placed on a US government sanctions list in 2011 on the grounds that it supports Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and in January 2019 Germany also banned Mahan Air because of security concerns.

On Jan. 21, following the German decision, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted: “The US welcomes Germany’s decision to deny landing rights to Iran’s Mahan Air. The airline transports weapons and fighters across the Middle East, supporting the Iranian regime’s destructive ambitions around the region. We encourage all our allies to follow suit.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk