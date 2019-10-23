Numerous delays in the rollout of FAA’s remote identification rulemaking for unmanned aerial vehicles have caused the agency to fall behind EASA in efforts to implement a comprehensive UAV traffic management (UTM) system, an industry expert said.

“Many of those who have been in the industry for a long time think we’re moving at an acceptable pace, but you know who’s moving faster? Europe,” Greg McNeal, co-founder of UTM provider AirMap said Oct. 23 during a panel discussion on the final day of the Air Traffic Control Association’s annual conference in Washington DC.

“EASA has a draft regulation that is presently out for comments to define what the framework will look like for U-space services in Europe,” McNeal said, using EASA’s term for airspace populated with UAVs. “I can tell you what U-space services will look like in Europe in terms of implementation, timeline and framework, but I can’t tell you what UTM will look like in the US.”

McNeal said EASA’s decision to issue a package of UTM regulations at once—including rules related to remote ID, geo-awareness and traffic information requirements—is working better than FAA’s incremental approach, which effectively bars the agency from proceeding with rulemakings until a foundational remote ID rule has been issued.

“An incremental approach is great, unless you’re stuck waiting for increment number one to happen and then the timeline slips to the right, like it slipped 24 months to the right on remote ID,” McNeal said. “Two years from now, I think we’ll see a robust UTM-type system implemented in Europe with business operating there, whereas in the US, we’ll be stuck looking at that and trying to figure out how to play catch-up.”

Aireon CEO Don Thoma, on the same panel, said heightened scrutiny of FAA’s safety record in the aftermath of its handling of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis could have a chilling effect on the pace of UAV integration into the national airspace system.

“Will it impact the pace of innovation in the drone space? Absolutely,” Thoma said. “Any incident like [the MAX grounding] puts a heightened awareness on safety and any mission-critical component.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstien@aviationweek.com