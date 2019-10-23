FAA is on target to transition to an international format and a more streamlined system for distributing notices to airmen (NOTAMs) by summer 2020, according to a senior agency official.

NOTAMs are issued to notify pilots in advance of flights of changes in aeronautical facilities, services, procedures or hazards. FAA’s push to modernize its decades-old NOTAM system follows a similar move by Nav Canada, which aligned its NOTAMs with ICAO standards beginning Oct. 10.

The effort comes after FAA Air Traffic Organization (ATO) COO Teri Bristol organized a meeting over the summer with representatives from Airlines for America (A4A), the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the National Business Aviation Association and several US airlines to discuss potential improvements to the NOTAM system.

“If you’re a pilot, you know when you file a flight plan and you’re retrieving your NOTAMs that it can be a very long process,” Bristol said during the Air Traffic Control Association’s annual conference Oct. 22 in Washington DC.

“We had a great stakeholder meeting over the summer, and I committed to take a deeper look into possible changes to the system,” Bristol added. “I asked our safety organization to do a deep, top-to-bottom review of the whole NOTAM system, and I didn’t like what I found. I thought we could do so much better. But it’s a system of processes created over decades. It didn’t happen overnight.”

Bristol’s first move was to appoint ATO director of technical training Abigail Smith to spearhead the effort, leading a cross-functional team that collaborates with industry to identify best practices to modernize the NOTAM system.

“Our review found that we have process issues, technical issues and governance issues. ... After putting together a plan with stakeholders, we agreed to align all of the governance for the NOTAMs and Aeronautical Information into one office, which will serve as a one-stop-shop and NOTAM clearinghouse,” Bristol said, adding that the new system’s standardized ICAO format will be filterable and allow third-party app developers to use the information and customize it for different flying communities.

“It’s going to be plain language. NOTAMs can be pretty overwhelming, and if you have to search 15 to 20 pages deep into the NOTAM to find the runway closure, that’s a problem,” Bristol SAID. “We know we can do this ... There’s nothing easy about it, but we’re going to get it done, and I think this will have a great impact on safety, especially for pilots flying through the system.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com