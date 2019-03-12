ATW combines print advertising offerings along with a dynamic array of customized online and event marketing.
ATW uses a variety of tools to spread your message across the airline universe. Combining print, online, and in-person events will optimize communicating your brand and message to your target audience in a range of formats – increasing your reach.
ATW offers print, online, and customized advertising packages to meet your needs and provide you with the best value for your budget.
Sales Contacts
PUBLISHER
Beth Wagner
Tel: +1 202-517-1061
Beth.Wagner@aviationweek.com
SALES DIRECTOR, COMMERCIAL AVIATION
Tom Davis
Tel: +1 469-854-6717
Tom.Davis@aviationweek.com
STRATEGIC ACCOUNT MANAGERS
Matt Holdreith
Tel: +1 646-719-0767
Matt.Holdreith@aviationweek.com
Andrea Prudente
Tel: +44 (0) 20-7017-7266
Andrea.RossiPrundente@aviationweek.com
MIDWEST
Rob Howlett
Tel: +1 440-539-0728
Email: Rob.Howlett@aviationweek.com
SOUTHWEST
Miguel Ornelas
Strategic Solutions Specialist
Tel: +1 661-480-7000
E-mail: Miguel.Ornelas@aviationweek.com
SOUTHEAST
Beth Eddy
Tel. 561 279-4646
betheddy@aviationexhibits.com
EASTCOAST
Cheryl Mahon
Regional Account Manager
Tel. +1 212-204-4220
Cheryl.Mahon@aviationweek.com
EUROPE
David McMullen
Marketing Solutions
Tel: +44 (0) 1 925 596 176
David.McMullen@aviationweek.com
Robert Springthorpe
Business Development
Tel: +44 (0) 207 017 7627
Robert.Springthorpe@aviationweek.com
ASIA PACIFIC
Hazel Li
Account Director, InterAct Media & Marketing
Tel: +65 6728 2396
hazelli@outlook.sg
JAPAN
Mayumi Kai
Pacific Business Inc.
Tel: +81-3-3661-6138
E-mail: kai-pbi@gol.com
RUSSIA
Evgeny Semenov
Tel: +7 903 797 7234
E-mail: e_semenov@ato.ru
ISRAEL
Tamir Eshel
Tel: +972 (9) 8911792
E-mail: tamir_eshel@yahoo.com
CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING
Miguel Ornelas
Strategic Solutions, Specialist
Tel: 1 661-480-7000
Miguel.Ornelas@aviationweek.com
DIRECTOR OF MARKETING SERVICES
Jason Washburn
Tel: +1 216-931-9161
Jason.Washburn@aviationweek.com
List Rental
Anthony Treglia
Tel. +1 212-204-4231
Anthony.Treglia@informa.com
PRINT PRODUCTION
Jacqi Fisher
Tel: +1 630 524-4479
Jacqi.Fisher@informa.com
DIGITAL PRODUCTION
Jenny Lee
Tel +1 913 967-1822
Jenny.Lee@informa.com