ATW combines print advertising offerings along with a dynamic array of customized online and event marketing.

ATW uses a variety of tools to spread your message across the airline universe.  Combining print, online, and in-person events will optimize communicating your brand and message to your target audience in a range of formats – increasing your reach.

ATW offers print, online, and customized advertising packages to meet your needs and provide you with the best value for your budget.

Sales Contacts

PUBLISHER
Beth Wagner
Tel: +1 202-517-1061
Beth.Wagner@aviationweek.com

SALES DIRECTOR, COMMERCIAL AVIATION 
Tom Davis
Tel: +1 469-854-6717
Tom.Davis@aviationweek.com

STRATEGIC ACCOUNT MANAGERS
Matt Holdreith
Tel: +1 646-719-0767
Matt.Holdreith@aviationweek.com

Andrea Prudente
Tel: +44 (0) 20-7017-7266
Andrea.RossiPrundente@aviationweek.com

MIDWEST
Rob Howlett
Tel: +1 440-539-0728
Email: Rob.Howlett@aviationweek.com

SOUTHWEST 
Miguel Ornelas 
Strategic Solutions Specialist 
Tel: +1 661-480-7000
E-mail: Miguel.Ornelas@aviationweek.com

SOUTHEAST
Beth Eddy
Tel. 561 279-4646  
betheddy@aviationexhibits.com

EASTCOAST
Cheryl Mahon
Regional Account Manager
Tel. +1 212-204-4220
Cheryl.Mahon@aviationweek.com

EUROPE
David McMullen
Marketing Solutions
Tel: +44 (0) 1 925 596 176
David.McMullen@aviationweek.com

Robert Springthorpe
Business Development
Tel: +44 (0) 207 017 7627
Robert.Springthorpe@aviationweek.com

 

ASIA PACIFIC
Hazel Li
Account Director, InterAct Media & Marketing
Tel: +65 6728 2396
hazelli@outlook.sg

JAPAN
Mayumi Kai
Pacific Business Inc.
Tel: +81-3-3661-6138
E-mail: kai-pbi@gol.com

RUSSIA
Evgeny Semenov
Tel: +7 903 797 7234
E-mail: e_semenov@ato.ru

ISRAEL
Tamir Eshel
Tel: +972 (9) 8911792
E-mail: tamir_eshel@yahoo.com

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING
Miguel Ornelas
Strategic Solutions, Specialist
Tel: 1 661-480-7000
Miguel.Ornelas@aviationweek.com

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING SERVICES 
Jason Washburn
Tel: +1 216-931-9161
Jason.Washburn@aviationweek.com

List Rental
Anthony Treglia
Tel. +1 212-204-4231
Anthony.Treglia@informa.com

PRINT PRODUCTION
Jacqi Fisher
Tel: +1 630 524-4479
Jacqi.Fisher@informa.com

DIGITAL PRODUCTION
Jenny Lee
Tel +1 913 967-1822
Jenny.Lee@informa.com

Air Transport World

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

MARCH AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Mar 12, 2019
Article

IATA WCS19: SIA Cargo plans digital transformation

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Cargo is urging the industry to catch up with digitalization, as it also embarks on its own transformation....More
Mar 12, 2019
Article

WCS19: IATA launches industry certification for perishable goods

IATA launched its latest industry certification—the Centre for Excellence for Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh)—at the World Cargo Symposium 2019, with Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) and Cathay Pacific Services Limited (CPSL), as its first recipients....More
Mar 12, 2019
Article

Routes Asia: Airports of Thailand to host in 2020

The Thai city of Chiang Mai will host Routes Asia 2020, and operator Airports of Thailand (AOT) is planning to elevate its airport as the country’s northern hub....More

Blogs & Commentary
Mar 13, 2019
blog

FAA, US airline leaders need to speak up on MAX

News this morning that Canada has grounded the Boeing 737 MAX is highly significant and truly leaves the US isolated on this issue....More
Mar 12, 2019
blog

MAX crash divides US from rest of world on aviation safety calls

The immediate aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX crash is stunning. While it is not unprecedented for the aviation authorities and airlines of non-US countries to diverge from FAA on when an aircraft grounding is necessary, it is unusual. And the scale of this divergence is unprecedented....More
Mar 10, 2019
blog

Fast answers needed on second MAX crash

It is not the air transport industry’s habit to rush accident investigations, for good reason. But in the case of Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX 8, there is pressure to get at least some answers as soon as possible....More
