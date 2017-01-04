The British government has launched a consultation concerning the safety and privacy of unmanned aerial systems as it looks to widen their use in society. It is attempting to create a regulatory environment that allows the use of remotely piloted air systems to thrive in the private and public sectors. The long-awaited consultation, published by the UK Department of Transport on Dec. 21, includes several considerations: The mandatory registration of new unmanned air systems, tougher ...
