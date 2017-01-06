All three of the New York metropolitan area major airports will see multi-billion dollar infrastructure investments under a proposed new plan, but the New York state governor wants to see far more invested in John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The board of commissioners for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey has announced a $29.5 billion 10-year capital plan that would include $2.5 billion for the redevelopment of JFK, and a new AirTrain system to serve LaGuardia Airport; $2.3 billion to support the redevelopment of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport; $600 million for the redevelopment of LaGuardia’s Terminals C and D; and $1.7 billion to build a new connection linking PATH trains to Newark Airport’s rail station.

The Port authority operates and maintains aviation, rail, surface transportation and seaport facilities throughout the New York/New Jersey region, including the JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports.

The plan, which goes to public review through Feb. 15, was announced Jan. 6. Two days earlier, however, New York state governor Andrew Cuomo presented a plan that would invest at least $10 billion in JFK alone and which would require the majority of the money to come from private investors. Cuomo’s plan, based on recommendations by an advisory panel, would also improve road access to the airport and expand rail mass transit.

“Our vision plan calls for the creation of a unified, interconnected airport that changes the passenger experience and makes the airport much easier to access and navigate,” Cuomo said.

JFK Airport served 60 million passengers in 2016, the report said. Passenger numbers at JFK are expected to grow to 75 million by 2030 and 100 million by 2050. In its current state, JFK will reach capacity by the mid-2020s.

“The need to take action at JFK is the result of the airport’s history of piecemeal, ad-hoc decision making,” the governor’s report said. “This legacy has produced the airport’s current condition with disconnected terminals, an inconsistent passenger experience, facilities that are quickly running out of capacity, on-airport roadways that are confusing to navigate, and an airport that is increasingly difficult to access.”

Private investment in the transformation of the airport itself could total $7 billion, the report suggests. Improvements to the airport would include: expanding taxiways; adding new flight slots; interconnecting terminals by expanding newer terminals and redeveloping/relocating older terminals; redesigning on-airport roadways into a ring road configuration; centralizing and expanding parking lots within the ring road layout with clear short-term and long-term parking options; adding fine dining, duty-free shopping, quality retail, and conference/meeting room facilities, among other amenities; and the implementation of state-of-the-art security technology, including regular reviews to update security to future global best practices such as facial recognition and video tracking.

An additional $2 billion in spending by the New York state Department of Transportation would be directed toward improving roadways leading to the airport. The report also calls for doubling the capacity of JFK Airport’s AirTrain connector to the New York City MTA subway and Long Island Railroad Jamaica Station, as well as exploring the feasibility of a one-seat rail ride between Manhattan and JFK.

In July 2015, Governor Cuomo put forward a $4 billion plan to revitalize LaGuardia Airport, its first phase concentrating on the rebuilding of LaGuardia’s Central Terminal Building, a project that began in 2016.

The Port Authority’s plan commits an additional $600 million to the rebuilding of LaGuardia’s C and D Terminals, teaming with Delta Air Lines on the $4 billion project. Two thirds of the over $8 billion being used to construct new facilities at LaGuardia is paid for by the private sector.

Both JetBlue Airways, which is based in New York, and Delta have already invested heavily in redevelopment at JFK.

JetBlue and the Port Authority teamed to build JFK’s Terminal 5 specifically for JetBlue, which opened in 2008. JetBlue expanded T5 in 2014, investing over $200 million to create a new international arrivals area.

Delta has invested $1.4 billion on facility upgrades at JFK’s T2 and T4 terminals. By January 2015, Delta had opened 20 new gates and seven renovated gates in T4’s Concourse B. At T2, the airline renovated its Sky Club facility and improved dining options.

Speaking about the Port Authority’s plan, which must also cover rail, tunnel and seaport facilities, Port Authority chairman John Degnan noted, “hard choices and robust debate led to a balanced 10-year capital plan to help meet the entire region’s enormous current and future transportation infrastructure needs.”

