Turkish regional carrier BoraJet has been acquired by Istanbul-based investment group SBK Holding for $258 million, after it bought the shareholding of the airline’s founder Yalcin Ayasli.

The airline operates a fleet of seven Embraer E190s and six E195s to domestic destinations, as well as to 80 cities throughout Europe, Iran and Iraq. It also operates several executive jets on charter services.

In October 2016 it announced it would be leasing three E190-E2s and two E195-E2s in a deal involving Embraer and lessor AerCap. The new aircraft are scheduled to arrive from 2018.

SBK Holding is a specialist in what it describes as distress asset management, with investments in several sectors including energy, pharmaceuticals and tourism. BoraJet will be its first venture into commercial aviation, although it said Jan. 6 it was keen to expand in the sector.

SBK Holding vice-chairman Umut Suna Uygun told ATW the airline’s financial position had attracted SBK’s attention: “We love challenge. We are very successful in turnaround stories.”

Uygun added that SBK appreciated that BoraJet was a small operation that did not have a significant impact in the airline industry but, “We are a young and ambitious organization and willing to increase our asset in this industry.”

The first objective was to restructure the airline, which had had “management issues” over the past three to four years, Uygun said. It had already started to recruit new staff who could aid in a turnaround and it was focused on decreasing costs.

SBK also aimed to improve the passenger experience at BoraJet and to add new sales channels.

