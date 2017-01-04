US-based lessor Intrepid Aviation delivered the first of seven Airbus A330-300s to Turkish Airlines. The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 772B-60EP engines and subject to long-term lease with the Istanbul based flag carrier.

Intrepid Aviation sold one Pratt & Whitney powered Airbus A330-300 on Dec. 22, 2016 to Floreat Aviation, for which Doric will act as asset manager. The aircraft was acquired new by Intrepid in April 2014 and delivered under long-term lease to Korea’s Asiana Airlines.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A320neo aircraft to IndiGo. This is the 24th Avolon aircraft on lease to IndiGo. Avolon also delivered one Airbus A320-200 aircraft to Vueling. Sixth Avolon aircraft on lease to Vueling, in addition to one managed aircraft.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) signed a lease agreement with Hawaiian Airlines for a long-term lease of an Airbus A321neo, which is expected to be delivered in 2018. CALC also completed deliveries of three Airbus A320 aircraft to Sichuan Airlines in December 2016.

Air Lease Corp. (ALC) placed one Airbus A350-900 on long-term lease to Chengdu, China-based Sichuan Airlines. The aircraft will deliver in the first quarter of 2019 from ALC’s order book with Airbus. The A350-900 will be primarily operated across the Pacific, linking major cities in China with US and Canada.

Boeing delivered the 500th 787 Dreamliner, a 787-8 to Colombia flag carrier Avianca, during the week of Dec. 22, 2016.