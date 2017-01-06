Air India Boeing 787-8
Air India will add at least 35 new aircraft this year as part of its plan to augment its fleet to meet growing travel demand. “2017 is going to be a year of consolidation and expansion,” Chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said. The India flag carrier operates 118 aircraft, a mix of both Airbus and Boeing types. Its low-cost international arm Air India Express has another 23 aircraft, and there are around 10 aircraft with Alliance Air, a subsidiary of the national ...
